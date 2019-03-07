PHOTOS: 'Hit Gas Instead Of Brake' Says Driver Who Struck Ridgewood Bank, Cars

The 70-something driver of a sedan that slammed into a Ridgewood bank and a few vehicles parked outside early Thursday afternoon told police she hit the gas instead of the brake.

The Honda Accord driver was taken to The Valley Hospital by ambulance with injuries that responders said didn’t appear serious following the incident in the parking lot of the Capital One Bank on Godwin Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

A paramedic team from Valley was among the responders, which included borough police, firefighters and EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

