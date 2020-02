Four vehicles all had to be towed after a chain-reaction crash Thursday off Route 17 in Ramsey.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident at the intersection of East Crescent Avenue and Lake Street.

Ramsey police, firefighters, EMS and Ramsey Rescue all responded.

Upper Saddle River police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

