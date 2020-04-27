PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Mother, Child From Burning Passaic Building

Firefighters rescued a 4-year-old girl and her mother from a burning Passaic building Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost spotted the woman yelling for help from a third-floor window above a restaurant at the corner of Dayton Avenue and President Street after arriving shortly before 2:30 p.m., Mayor Hector Carlos Lora told Daily Voice.

Firefighter Ricardo Figueroa climbed a ground ladder, took the child from the mother and carried the girl down with help from Deputy Chief Chris DiBella, Lora said.

Meanwhile, Trentacost redirected a 35-foot bucket ladder so Firefighter Ruby Alfaro could get the mother down safely through another window, the mayor said.

EMTs treated both for smoke inhalation and reported that they were "doing great," he said.

All other residents of the 30 or so apartments got out safely, the mayor said.

The four-alarm fire, which broke out on the third floor of the mixed-use brick building above Sarita's Mexican restaurant, was declared under control at 3:50 p.m.

Operating at the scene were all six companies from Passaic, as well as colleagues from Paterson, Clifton and Wallington. Covering the city were Carlstadt, East Rutherford and Rutherford.

Authorities were investigating the cause, Trentacost said.

“It was a tremendous effort by police fire and EMS working together, with only minor injuries to firefighters who were treated at the scene," the chief said following the fire.

“I cannot be any more proud as a chief,” Trentacost said during a virtual promotion ceremony that he and other firefighters participated in following the blaze.

The mom is brought down via a firetruck ladder during Monday's rescue in Passaic. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Figueroa and DiBella bring the girl down safely during Monday's fire in Passaic. PASSAIC FIRE DEPT.

