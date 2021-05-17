PHOTOS: Firefighters Battle South Jersey Forest Fire That Scorched 1,000 Acres For 16+ Hours

Firefighters with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were joined by numerous local fire departments battling a massive blaze that has already consumed 1,000 acres of land in South Jersey.

The raging wildfire started at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township about 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Yesterday at approximately 1659, Station 46 was deployed to Little Egg Harbor for a forest fire as part of the Zone 2... Posted by Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Co. on Monday, May 17, 2021

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office estimated that the fire had already scorched more than 1,000 acres of forest.

Rob Gill, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, told ABC 6 Action News that the fire had consumed rat least 900 acres of land that straddles Ocean and Burlington counties.

Parts of Route 9 remained closed on Monday afternoon. Little Egg Harbor police were warning drivers to avoid areas south of Stage Road and west of Otis Bog Road and Carolyn Drive.

No injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more.

