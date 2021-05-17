Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SETUP: Robbery Victim Stripped, Beaten After Being Lured To Hasbrouck Heights Hotel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Firefighters Battle South Jersey Forest Fire That Destroyed 900 Acres For 16+ Hours

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A forest fire destroyed at least 900 acres in Burlington and Ocean counties. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Stafford Township Fire Co.
A forest fire in South Jersey Photo Credit: Facebook/ Stafford Township Fire Company
The scene of a forest fire that brought out several departments including Stafford Township's Photo Credit: Facebook/ Stafford Township Fire Company

Firefighters with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were joined by numerous local fire departments battling a massive blaze that has already consumed 900 acres of land in South Jersey. 

The raging wildfire started at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township about 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Rob Gill, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, told ABC 6 Action News that the fire had consumed roughly 900 acres of land that splits between Ocean and Burlington counties.

No injuries were reported.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.