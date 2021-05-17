PHOTOS: Firefighters Battle South Jersey Forest Fire That Destroyed 900 Acres For 16+ Hours

Firefighters with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were joined by numerous local fire departments battling a massive blaze that has already consumed 900 acres of land in South Jersey.

The raging wildfire started at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township about 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Yesterday at approximately 1659, Station 46 was deployed to Little Egg Harbor for a forest fire as part of the Zone 2... Posted by Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Co. on Monday, May 17, 2021

Rob Gill, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, told ABC 6 Action News that the fire had consumed roughly 900 acres of land that splits between Ocean and Burlington counties.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more.

