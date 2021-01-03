PHOTOS: Firefighter Injured In Morris County Barn Blaze

A firefighter was injured while battling a stubborn blaze that ravaged a barn in Morris County over the weekend.

The fire broke out in Long Valley around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Schooley’s Mountain Fire Co.

The fire was knocked down within two-and-a-half hours with help from the Washington Township Fire Department and the Long Valley First Aid Squad, the post said.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze but refused medical attention, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

