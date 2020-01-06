PHOTOS: Fire Quickly Consumes Ridgefield Park Home

Hoarding conditions were reported in a fire that ravaged a Ridgefield Park home Sunday night.

Flames roared out the front door and windows and blew through the roof of the 2½-story wood-frame Summit Avenue house shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The fire immediately went to two alarms, then a third within 10 minutes and a fourth nearly an hour after it broke out.

Summit Street, Ridgefield Park Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Among those assisting their village colleagues were firefighters from Bogota, Hackensack, Little Ferry and Teaneck.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Hoarding conditions reportedly hampered firefighters. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Fire raced through the Summit Street home in Ridgefield Park. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

