PHOTOS: Fire Destroys Rutherford Home

Fire destroyed a nearly 100-year-old Rutherford home early Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the four-alarm Walnut Street blaze, which broke out around 4 a.m. and eventually blew through the rear roof and side of the 2½-story home.

It was knocked down within two hours.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Moonachie, North Arlington and Secaucus were among those providing mutual aid.

The Walnut Street fire in Rutherford broke out around 4 a.m.

The Walnut Street house was engulfed when Rutherford firefighters arrived.

Several companies provided mutual aid in the Walnut Street fire.

