PHOTOS: Fierce Blaze Engulfs SUV In Hardyston Township

A Hardyston Township driver had just refueled a Hyundai SUV before it burst into flames on Route 94 Wednesday morning, fire crews said.

Police and fire crews from Hardyston, Sparta and Hamburg were called to the area of Christian Faith Fellowship Church just after 11:15 to put out the blaze, which completely engulfed the vehicle, the department said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported, and Route 94 was reopened after approximately 45 minutes, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

