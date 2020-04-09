Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Fierce Blaze Engulfs SUV In Hardyston Township

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A Hardyston Township driver had just refueled an SUV before it burst into flames on Route 94 Wednesday morning, fire crews said. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)
A Hardyston Township driver had just refueled an SUV before it burst into flames on Route 94 Wednesday morning, fire crews said. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)
A Hardyston Township driver had just refueled an SUV before it burst into flames on Route 94 Wednesday morning, fire crews said. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)

A Hardyston Township driver had just refueled a Hyundai SUV before it burst into flames on Route 94 Wednesday morning, fire crews said.

Police and fire crews from Hardyston, Sparta and Hamburg were called to the area of Christian Faith Fellowship Church just after 11:15 to put out the blaze, which completely engulfed the vehicle, the department said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported, and Route 94 was reopened after approximately 45 minutes, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.