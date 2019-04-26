Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Fair Lawn Rescue Squad Cuts Out Windshield To Free Driver

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free the Saddle River Road driver.
Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free the Saddle River Road driver. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver whose car rolled onto on its side refused medical attention Thursday night after Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free her.

An electrical box was damaged in the northbound Saddle River Road crash just south of Fair Lawn Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

A flatbed tower righted and removed the Toyota Prius.

Fair Lawn police and firefighters responded, as did a PSE&G crew.

Saddle River Road southbound was closed at Fair Lawn Avenue while crews worked.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free the Saddle River Road driver.

Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free the Saddle River Road driver.

Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free the Saddle River Road driver.

Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free the Saddle River Road driver.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.