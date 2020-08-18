PHOTOS: Fair Lawn Firefighters Douse Predawn Restaurant Blaze

Firefighters quickly doused a predawn blaze that tore through a Fair Lawn Italian restaurant Tuesday.
The two-alarm fire broke out on the ground floor and extended to the roof of Davia Restaurant shortly before 5 a.m.
It was declared under control about 90 minutes later.
A cause wasn't immediately determined and no injuries were reported.
Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Glen Rock and Saddle Brook.
Chef Paul Villani reopened the outdoor dining area in mid-June after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Davia had remained closed for indoor dining.
******
ALSO SEE: Cresskill firefighters contained a smoky overnight blaze Tuesday to the kitchen of a local cafe.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cresskill/police-fire/cresskill-firefighters-contain-pre-dawn-cafe-fire/792677/
******
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.