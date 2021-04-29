PHOTOS: Double Tractor-Trailer Crash Scatters Debris Throughout Route 78 In Hunterdon County

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down the westbound lanes of Route 78 and scattered debris throughout the highway Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Photo Credit: Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
The tractor-trailers collided near the rest stop just before Exit 7 in Bloomsbury, the Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company said. Photo Credit: Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
The tractor-trailers were significantly damaged in the crash, which spread debris throughout the highway, authorities said. Photo Credit: Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down the westbound lanes of Route 78 and scattered debris throughout the highway Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The tractor-trailers collided near the rest stop just before Exit 7 in Bloomsbury, the Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company said on Facebook.

The tractor-trailers were significantly damaged in the crash, which spread debris throughout the highway, authorities said.

The Bloomsbury Hose Co. assisted with cleanup while the Pattenburg Rescue Squad provided patient care.

The crash remains under investigation.

