PHOTOS: Crews Battle 2-Alarm Sussex County House Fire

Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire that broke out at a Sussex County home Sunday evening.

The blaze was reported at 197 Hamburg Tpk. in Stockholm just before 9:30 p.m., the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

Crew members battled the blaze for more than an hour after ensuring that all occupants had safely exited the home, authorities said.

The scene was cleared by 1:10 a.m. following an “extensive overhaul,” the department said.

Fire crews in Franklin, Ogdensburg, West Milford, Highland Lakes and Byram also responded at the scene in addition to the Sussex County Fire Marshall, Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, and Saint Claire’s EMS, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Hardyston Fire Marshall and the Hardyston Police Department.

“The Hardyston Fire Department would like to thank all who assisted,” the department said, “and a special thanks to all of this dispatchers who quickly got us the resources that were requested and to those departments providing station coverage.”

