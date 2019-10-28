Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Car Plows Through White-Picket Hawthorne Fence

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The car careened through a white-picket fence in Hawthorne.
The car careened through a white-picket fence in Hawthorne. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An adult male driver sustained non life-threatening injuries after his car plowed into a white-picket fence in Hawthorne Monday.

The man may have been suffering a medical episode when he veered off the 500 block of Goffle Road in his Ford sedan, witnesses said.

An ambulance from The Valley Hospital and paramedic team from St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center treated the man at the scene.

A hydraulic lift tow truck removed the wrecked vehicle from the scene.

At the scene

An ambulance from The Valley Hospital responded, along with Hawthorne police and a team of St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center paramedics.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.