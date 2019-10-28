PHOTOS: Car Plows Through White-Picket Hawthorne Fence

An adult male driver sustained non life-threatening injuries after his car plowed into a white-picket fence in Hawthorne Monday.

The man may have been suffering a medical episode when he veered off the 500 block of Goffle Road in his Ford sedan, witnesses said.

An ambulance from The Valley Hospital and paramedic team from St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center treated the man at the scene.

A hydraulic lift tow truck removed the wrecked vehicle from the scene.



