Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus Man Caught Taking Upskirt Photos At Route 17 Starbucks, Ridgewood Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Car Fire Spreads To Garfield Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The fire spread to the Garfield home.
The fire spread to the Garfield home. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A suspicious car fire spread to a Garfield home before dawn Monday.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury in the 2 a.m. blaze on Prospect Avenue.

Garfield firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Elmwood Park, Hackensack, Lodi, Saddle Brook, Teaneck and Wallington.

They had the blaze officially knocked in about an hour and a half.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigation Unit was summoned.

PHOTOS by Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Garfield car/home fire

Garfield firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Elmwood Park, Hackensack, Lodi, Saddle Brook, Teaneck and Wallington.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m.

At the scene of the Prospect Avenue fire in Garfield.

The car fire spread to the home.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.