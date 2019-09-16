PHOTOS: Car Fire Spreads To Garfield Home

A suspicious car fire spread to a Garfield home before dawn Monday.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury in the 2 a.m. blaze on Prospect Avenue.

Garfield firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Elmwood Park, Hackensack, Lodi, Saddle Brook, Teaneck and Wallington.

They had the blaze officially knocked in about an hour and a half.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigation Unit was summoned.

PHOTOS by Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Garfield car/home fire

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m.

At the scene of the Prospect Avenue fire in Garfield.

The car fire spread to the home.

