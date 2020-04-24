Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Car Carrier Splits, Topples Across Route 287, Dump Truck Rolls On Opposite Side

Jerry DeMarco
The mishap closed one side of Route 287 in Oakland and a lane of the opposite side. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A car carrier and a dump truck both toppled over on either side of Route 287 in Oakland around noontime Friday, closing several lanes and causing major delays well into the afternoon.

Five heavy-duty wreckers were called to clear the roadway after the northbound rig hauling SUVs tipped over the divider.

The carrier split in two, with one section landing on its side against the divider, dumping one of the SUVs on the other side of the median.

The other half ended up on its side, as well, in the right lane.

The crash occurred within moments of a dump truck tipping onto a railing on the southbound side.

A dump truck tipped over on one side of Route 287 while a car carrier toppled on the other.

DAILY VOICE photo

The car carrier split in two.

DAILY VOICE photo

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was requested to clear up a fuel spill.

The carrier fell across the Route 287 divider in Oakland.

James Warin

