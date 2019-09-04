PHOTOS: Amputee, Swim Coach Among Morris County Sheriff's Office Promotions

A swim coach. An amputee. A K-9 officer.

Those are only three of the nine Morris County sheriff's officers promoted by Sheriff James M. Gannon on Tuesday.

Gannon administered the oath of office during an afternoon ceremony in the Historic Courtroom of the Morris County Courthouse.

The Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and bagpipers were present to pay respect to their fellow officers.

Gannon commended the Officers for helping to shape the agency into one that is at the forefront of addressing societal problems, including opioid addiction and threats of violence in schools and at public events.

The promoted Morris County sheriff officers.

"The Officers who are being promoted have all had a part, through their vision and leadership, in making the Morris County Sheriff’s Office a stellar agency," he said.

"Their positive and proactive work will continue elevating this agency to greater heights."

MEET THE OFFICERS:

Chief Kelley Zienowicz: An FBI National Academy graduate and crime scene investigation expert, Zienowiczwas promoted from the rank of detective lieutenant to ohief Sheriff’s Officer. She now is the highest-ranking sheriff's officer in the law enforcement bureau and is responsible for daily oversight over 120 sworn officers in the the newly restructured three divisions: Protective Services, Specialty Services, and Criminal Investigations.

Chief Zienowicz and her family.

“Throughout my career, I have had an opportunity to work with most of you, either as a peer or as a supervisor, and I have learned from each and every one of you along the way,” Zienowicz said during the ceremony.

“I know this agency is successful because there are dedicated members in every rank and assignment who make us successful. I am honored to be a part of this great agency, and to have this chance to help guide us into a new and exciting chapter with this freshly minted and very capable group of supervisors.

" I hope that every member knows our mission is to help everyone find their own successes, striving to be the best people they can be, while providing the best services to the citizens of Morris County."

Captain Mark Chiarolanza: His right leg was amputated below the knee after a motorcycle crash in 1992 but Captain Chiarolanza persevered, took the law enforcement exam, and was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 1996 and completed the Morris County Police Academy and all fitness requirements with a prosthetic leg.

Chiarolanza has a master’s degree in public administration, is a certified tactical EMT who is a founding member of the Morris County Rapid Deployment Team that went to New Orleans in 2005 on a relief mission to assist after Hurricane Katrina. In 2016, he was promoted to Detective Lieutenant and was assigned as Division Commander of the Legal Services Division and all aspects of the K-9 Section.

Captain Denise Thornton: She started her career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2002 and worked in the Protective Services Division at the Morris County Courthouse until 2012. Thornton has been responsible for maintaining accreditation for the Sheriff’s Office, and she assisted with security when the 2014 Super Bowl was held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Promoted to detective lieutenant in 2016, her duties have included overseeing professional standards in the Bureau of law enforcement and community outreach efforts such as the explorers post 140, and meetings with area clergy.

Lieutenant Aaron Tomasini: A decorated U.S. Army National Guard Captain who has twice been deployed, he supervises the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Section and is a certified Bomb Squad technician. Tomasini is pursuing his doctorate in organizational leadership. He is a member of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, and has been commissioned as an Infantry Officer in the National Guard.

Morris County Sheriff's Office Detective Lieutenant Aaron Tomasini brought along special guest Sigmund, one of three dogs in the K9 Unit that he handles as supervisor of the Sheriff's Office K9 unit.

Lieutenant Laura Flynn: She joined the agency in 2001 and soon after was assigned to the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and promoted to sergeant of the unit in 2015. Flynn has worked on thousands of investigations that include murders, robberies, sexual assaults and other felonies. She testified as a fingerprint expert in several cases, including the 2014 trial of Anthony Novellino, who was convicted of killing his former wife, Judith Novellino, and the trial of Shakur Carasquillo, who was convicted of assaulting and robbing a man in his home in Harding Township.

Lieutenant Laura Flynn and her family at the ceremony.

Lieutenant Michael Turkot. A lifelong swimmer and swim coach, Turkot joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2006. He has worked in the Protective Services Division, Marine Unit, and Process Unit. He was promoted to sergeant in June 2015, and has served in the Legal Services Division since April 2016, where he conducts Sheriff’s sales as the final step in the foreclosure process. He has reorganized and streamlined the Legal Services Division to better address the needs of the foreclosure crisis, and helped design a class for civilian employees to enhance their knowledge of the complexities of foreclosures, writs, wage garnishments and civil complaints.

Lieutenant Walter Rawa: He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2002 and worked in the warrants section, Protective Services Division, and in 2006 helped start the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Support Unit. Rawa previously was a detective for the Emergency Services/K-9 Unit, where he trained, handled and certified multiple canines in explosives, search and rescue, patrol, narcotics and arson. He is one of the Morris County-wide instructors for the Sheriff’s Office’s Responsible School Violence Prevention, Preparation and Protection (RSVP-3) program.

Lieutenant Walter Rawa is sworn in.

Sergeant Thomas Reilly: Reilly was a New Jersey corrections officer before joining the sheriff’s office in January 2003. He worked in the Protective Services Division, and in 2007, was transferred to the Emergency Services Unit where he was assigned a K-9 partner Koby. Reilly is a New Jersey Army National Guardsman who was deployed in 2008 to Baghdad, Iraq, and currently is again deployed. During his career, Sergeant Reilly became a certified bomb technician.

Sergeant James Rae

Sergeant James Rae. Rae worked for the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center for a year before he was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 2003. He worked in the Protective Services Division and was reassigned in 2004 to be a detective in the Crime Scene Investigation Unit. Rae worked extensively on major crimes, including the 2005 murder of 16-year-old Jennifer Parks by two neighbor brothers, and the 2011 murder of Nazish Noorani in Boonton by her husband and his lover. In 2017, Rae left CSI for a full-time assignment to the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. This highly-trained tactical unit responds to emergencies and patrols Morris County daily to ensure critical infrastructure sites and sensitive facilities are secure.

