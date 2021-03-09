PHOTOS: Accused Gunman In Morristown Shooting Captured In Oklahoma On Murder Charge

A 27-year-old man wanted in a Morristown killing was captured in Oklahoma and arrested on murder charges, authorities said (scroll down for photos of the arrest).

Tyrell Lansing fired multiple rounds at Raijah Scott, 35, of Cedar Knolls, on Aug. 18 around 1 a.m., before leaving in a car, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Scott was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot near 28 Clyde Potts Dr., Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Morristown Police Department Acting Chief Darnell Richardson.

Following an autopsy, Morris County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Di Wang, M.D. determined the manner of death was homicide.

Lansing was captured the following day driving through Oklahoma, Carroll said.

KOTV's Reagan Ledbetter posted photos of the arrest on Facebook.

Lansing was charged with first degree murder and various weapons offenses including certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition.

He was being held in Oklahoma, pending extradition to New Jersey.

Numerous law enforcement agencies have participated in this investigation, including members of the Morristown Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey State Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Police Department at 973-292-6737, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255. Persons reporting any information may remain anonymous.

Information on how to leave an anonymous call or text message can be found at the Crime Stoppers Program website at www.morriscrimestoppers.org.

