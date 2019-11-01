Contact Us
PHOTOS: 68-Year-Old Hillsdale Woman Rescued After Falling Into Well

Jerry DeMarco
Rescuers get to the 68-year-old resident who fell into a dry well in Hillsdale.
Rescuers get to the 68-year-old resident who fell into a dry well in Hillsdale. Photo Credit: HILLSDALE FIRE DEPT.

A 68-year-old Hillsdale woman was rescued after falling into an 8-foot dry well on Friday.

The longtime area resident sustained only minor injuries, responders said.

She'd complained of head and back pain, Detective Travis Woods said.

It was initially unclear why the well on Trinity Place, near the corner of Liberty Avenue, wasn't covered.

Members of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) team got the woman out safely.

The team included responders from the Hackensack, Woodcliff Lake and Paterson fire departments and North Hudson Regional Rescue.

Borough police also requested an Advanced Life Support unit as a precaution after the woman fell into the well around 10:45 a.m.

The Trinity Place dry well in Hillsdale.

UASI members teamed up for the rescue.

ALL PHOTOS: HILLSDALE FIRE DEPT.

