A massive fire tore through a Union City apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Several fire companies responded to the blaze at 3417 Hudson Ave., which broke out around 2:30 p.m.

Union City Mayor Brian P. Stack responded to the scene, where firefighters remained as of 3:45 trying to contain the blaze.

The cause was under investigation.

There are no updates but they are still trying to calm the fire down pic.twitter.com/dT2nd97nRK — Edward (@EdwardGTorres) March 9, 2021

Fire it’s been going for more than an hour now. pic.twitter.com/93RaIb0zKo — Edward (@EdwardGTorres) March 9, 2021

