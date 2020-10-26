PHOTOS: 3-Alarm Fire Damages Morris County Home

Fire crews jumped to action to knock down a three-alarm blaze at a Morris County home over the weekend.

The fire broke out at 110 Elizabeth St. in Dover around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dover Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Delaney said.

The one occupant in the home successfully escaped without injuries, and the fire was placed under control by around 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious, Delaney said.

