PHOTOS: 3-Alarm Fire Damages Morris County Home

Valerie Musson
Dover house fire Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Dover house fire Photo Credit: Johnny Caamano
The fire broke out at 110 Elizabeth St. in Dover. Photo Credit: Brian Kurz

Fire crews jumped to action to knock down a three-alarm blaze at a Morris County home over the weekend.

The fire broke out at 110 Elizabeth St. in Dover around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dover Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Delaney said.

The one occupant in the home successfully escaped without injuries, and the fire was placed under control by around 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious, Delaney said.

