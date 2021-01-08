PHOTOS: 2-Alarm Oil Fire Ravages Morris County Apartment Building

The Budd Lake Fire Department and several other emergency crews jumped to action to douse a two-alarm blaze that ravaged a Morris County apartment building Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at building 2 of the Village Green Apartment Complex in Budd Lake around 8:30 a.m., police said.

A resident was cooking and tried to use water to put out a pan of oil that caught fire, Mount Olive Police said.

Crews arrived and observed heavy smoke and large, billowing flames coming from the roof of the building, authorities said.

While working to extinguish the blaze, Budd Lake firefighters had to back out due to water supply issues but were quickly able to resolve them and return, they said.

The fire was placed under control about an hour later with help from crews in Schooley’s Mountain, Netcong, Hackettstown and Roxbury, police said.

Atlantic and Long Valley EMS, the Mount Olive Fire Marshall, Animal Control Officer, Building Inspector, the DPW and the American Red Cross also assisted at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

“Great work by all and thank you to our mutual aid,” Budd Lake Fire Co. wrote on Facebook.

