Photo Posted By Missing Girl To Social Media Leads Detectives Right To Her In NJ

A photo of a billboard shared to social media by a Staten Island teen reported missing is ultimately what led authorities to her, CBS2 reports.

The photo was of a sunset -- and in the corner, a billboard for New Jersey attorney Jim Lynch. The lawyer said he saw an email that read "help," and decided to open it, CBS2 says.

Social media photo, expert sleuthing lead police to missing Staten Island teen - https://t.co/E7ZJnUu6ds https://t.co/60Rd1WMMF1 — NYPD bot (@NYPDbot) August 18, 2021

It was from an NYPD detective assigned to the case of the teen, missing since April. The detective asked Lynch where exactly the sign was located, then Lynch reached out to Outfront Media, CBS2 says.

Outfront said the billboard was at the Hudson Plaza Motel in Bayonne. And so, the detective contacted the Bayonne police, who found the missing girl and one more at the motel, the news outlet said.

