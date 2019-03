Nothing suspicious was found after a caller claimed there was a bomb aboard a commuter bus headed to Dumont, authorities said.

The #167 bus from midtown Manhattan's Port Authority terminal was stopped on Teaneck Road at State Street in Teaneck, cleared and searched around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, following the 911 call, NJ Transit's Kate Thompson said Friday morning.

NJT police said they didn't find anything suspicious.

