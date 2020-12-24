Philly Woman, Jersey City Man Dead In Horrific Garden State Parkway Rollover Crash

A Philadelphia driver and a Jersey City man in one of the four cars she hit after overturning into oncoming traffic Wednesday night on the Garden State Parkway were killed, New Jersey State Police said.

Sandra Vanderslice, 57, was heading southbound when she lost control of her GMC Suburban, ran off the left side of the road, struck the concrete barrier and overturned near Exit 155 in Clifton around 8:25 p.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The GMC then crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a Cadillac XT-4, a Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima and Volkswagen Passat, Peele said.

Vanderslice and the rear seat passenger of the Toyota, Maxim Viscio, 29, of Jersey City, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said.

The driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries, and the driver and two passengers of the Volkswagen sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the Cadillac and the driver of the Nissan were not injured in the crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for approximately four hours. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy: The Lakewood Scoop.

