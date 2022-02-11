Philly Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Student

A Philadelphia teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student, authorities said.

Barbara Cordo, 30, of Plymouth Meeting, was charged with institutional sexual assault, contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Though details remain vague, investigators say Cordo had an "inappropriate relationship" with a 17-year-old student in Dec. 2021.

Cordo was working as a teaching assistant at an unnamed school when the Dec. 11, 2021 incident on Kelly Drive allegedly occurred, according to Fox29's Steve Keeley. She was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

According to CBS3, her most recent job was at Mercy Career and Technical High School in Hunting Park.

It was not listed on her LinkedIn profile.

She was released from custody after posting 10 percent of $50,000 bail, public court records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Further details were not provided by Philadelphia police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.