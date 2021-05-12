Philly Sex Offender Pens Google Reviews Of Revealing Photos He Snapped Of Women, Police Say

A registered sex offender from Philadelphia took hundreds of revealing photos of women at area businesses, then uploaded them to Google maps -- penning Google review for many of them, as first reported by NorthPennNow.

James Dirk Roberts, 55, is facing 11 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy following the 10-month investigation launched last July by Montgomery Township Police Department.

An investigation was launched last July after police were tipped off to reports of a man taking photos of a female employee at an area business, the criminal complaint says.

The woman was part of a neighborhood Facebook group in which a post was circulating regarding an area business, and Google reviews associated with it, police said. Pictures captured the woman bent over and showed her cleavage, the complaint said.

A click on the Google user showed had done the same with hundreds of similar photos depicting unsuspecting females, the shots focused on their breasts, cleavage, buttocks or crotch area, at supermarkets, home improvement stores and even local parks.

Here's an example of just one one the reviews:

“I love the [store name]! There are so many [items] to see. Some young and fresh, some aged and matured…equally magnificent! The staff is careless enough to allow me ample opportunities to make myself abreast of the stock.

"Customer service I received from [victim’s name] was amazing! She knew exactly what I was looking for and she showed me almost everything I wanted. [Victim] made sure to put her heart into her job and she bent over many times so she could present to me the properly aged [items] I was looking for.”

A search warrant executed on the Google user's account found a folder titled "KC Upshorts Peek," and contained dozens of photos of a woman in blue shorts sleeping in a car with her feet on the dashboard, police said.

Police tracked photos to a an address in Cheltenham, where the homeowner, who identified Roberts as someone who used to work for her landscaping company, the complaint says.

The homeowner fired Roberts in 2019, after he had placed a hidden camera in her bathroom, which her other employees used, authorities said.

Roberts was apparently "very apologetic" to the homeowner and even penned a letter admitting he had a problem, police said.

Officers executed a search warrant on Roberts' electronics last September, police said. On his laptop, they found hundreds of photos showing apparently unsuspecting victims, most of them unknown.

One is titled "Neighbor Nips After Shower Window Peep Oops," which depicts a topless woman women and is shot through an open window, police said.

That video is captioned: "Every night at the same time, my sexy Latina MILF neighbour shows off her body before and after taking a shower. She's got great t*ts and bright red nipples! She also lets me watch her as she she is on the toilet and wipes herself while right next to the open window! And shows off her hard nipples while blow drying her hair."

Police were able to identify five of the victims, and Roberts was charged accordingly.

