Philly Man, 26, Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man was killed in a South Jersey crash over the weekend.

The unidentified 21-year-old driver, also from Philly was heading north on Route 347 when his vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and struck a tree near milepost 7.5 in Maurice River Township around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police said.

The car went up an embankment hitting several trees along the way before coming to a stop.

Rear seat passenger Brad M. Geist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday.

The driver and two other adult passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

