Phillipsburg Man Gets Decade In Prison For Pair Of Armed Robberies

Cecilia Levine
Brett M. Johnson, of Phillipsburg, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
Brett M. Johnson, of Phillipsburg, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Photo Credit: NJSP

A 29-year-old Phillipsburg man was sentenced to a decade in prison for two armed robberies, authorities said.

Brett M. Johnson was arrested June 7, after an investigation confirmed his involvement in the Bloomsbury Borough and Harmony Township incidents,  Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

Johnson pled guilty to two armed robbery charges in October.

He was indicted by a Hunterdon County Grand Jury, and sentenced on Dec. 13 by State Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski to 10 years in state prison.

