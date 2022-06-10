Phillipsburg Man Charged With Distributing Child Porn After Uploading Photos To Dropbox: Police

A Phillipsburg man was charged with child endangerment for distributing child pornography after uploading photos to his Dropbox account, authorities said.

Zachary Danner, 23, of Guy Rd., was charged with four counts of child endangerment for distributing child pornography — one for reproducing the material, one for possession with intent to distribute the material, one for distribution of the material, and one for possession of the material, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials in Thursday, Oct. 6.

Danner was identified as a suspect after a file-sharing service called Dropbox alerted the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children that a user had been uploading photos depicting the sexual abuse of children in July 2022, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation by the prosecutor’s office and led to the discovery of Danner as a suspect, authorities said.

He was arrested after detectives carried out communication data and search warrants and found images of the material on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

