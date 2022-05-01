Philadelphia Man Freed From Life Sentence, Witness Bribed With Sex For Lies

A Philadelphia inmate who served 37 years in state prison walked out of the facility a free man on Tuesday after a federal court tossed his 1984 murder conviction.

Willie Stokes, 61, was sentenced to life behind bars after police bribed a witness in his case -- Franklin Lee with -- sex, drugs, and a light sentence in exchange for false testimony in the 1980 case, officials said. A hug from his mom and a corned beef hoagie were what he looked forward to getting most, the Associated Press reports.

Lee was being held on unrelated rape and murder charges at the time, and said he "felt weak and went along with the offer," the AP says. He was charged with perjury days after Stokes was convicted of murder. Stokes only learned of the perjury plea in 2015.

Lee was released from prison two years ago after serving 35 years for rape, murder, and perjury charges. He apologized to Stokes in court "for the problem" that he caused, the AP says.

