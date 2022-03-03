Philadelphia Detective Assaulted Woman Wrongfully Convicted Of Murder During Interview: Police

A Philadelphia homicide detective has been arrested on accusations he assaulted a woman wrongfully convicted of murder during an interview in 2010, authorities said.

Detective James Pitts assaulted Obina Onyiah — who was exonerated after 11 years — during questioning at the Race Street police headquarters sometime around Nov. 8, 2010, then lying about it, according to Philadelphia police and the DA's office.

Onyiah was convicted in the 2010 shooting death of William Glatz, a local jewelry store owner, 6abc reports.

She spent 11 years in prison but was exonerated when evidence revealed that he was not the same height as the shooter described by witnesses, the outlet reports.

Onyiah told investigators that Pitts' alleged interrogation tactics fueled his false confession, according to the outlet.

Pitts was arrested on Thursday, March 3, after surrendering to police. He was charged with perjury and obstructing administration of law.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Pitts for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of 30 days.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.