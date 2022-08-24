Pharm Company's Payroll Manager Wrote $900K In Checks To Herself, Family: Union Prosecutor

A Union County payroll manager for a local pharmaceutical wrote herself and her family more than $900,000 of checks from company finances over the course of five years, authorities said.

Jennifer Grambor, 50, of Fanwood, became the center of an investigation in August 2021, when the company reported the alleged theft to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

The criminal complaint comes as a result of a year-long investigation led by Detective Alex Lopez of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Prosecutions Unit, ultimately charging Grambor with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery.

Grambor, who had access to company finances, used her position to issue payroll checks to herself and family members between 2016 and 2021, Daniel said.

Grambor was arrested without incident and processed at the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Her first court appearance is scheduled to take place on Aug. 31.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information about this or similar incidents involving Jennifer Grambor is being urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Alex Lopez at 908-527-4933.

