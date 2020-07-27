Person Struck By Train In Morris County

A person was struck by an NJ Transit train Monday afternoon in Morris County.

Morris and Essex train 423's arrival into Gladstone was subject to a 45-minute delay due to the pedestrian crash near Gillette, NJ Transit said.

Gillette is the first of three station stops on the Gladstone Branch of the Morris & Essex Line.

Initial reports say the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Inn.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

