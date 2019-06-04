Person Shot Dead At Busy Downtown Area In Newark Tuesday Morning

The Newark Police Department said one person was killed by gunfire Tuesday morning at Broad and Market streets, a busy crossroads where thousands of pedestrians and commuters pass through daily.

Police released little information but said the victim was shot multiple times shortly before 10 a.m.

Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said the victim was specifically targeted by the shooter.

“We had multiple officers in the area, as we always do, and they responded immediately,” Ambrose said. “This appears to be drug-related and we are pursuing active leads at this moment.”

