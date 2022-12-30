Person Of Interest In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Pennsylvania: Report

A person of interest in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Monroe County, PA, NBC10 reports citing law enforcement sources.

The man was Identified as 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger by WPVI and was found somewhere in the Pocono Mountains on Friday, Dec. 30, reports are saying. He appeared before a judge around 8:30 a.m. after being taken into custody, NBC10 said.

Madison Mogan, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed dead in the girls' off-campus house in the middle of the night on Nov. 13, authorities previously said.

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss more information about the investigation and Kohberger's arrest, Action News reports.

