Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Women Sexually Assaulted In Clifton, Nutley, Bloomfield Daylight Spree, Suspect Nabbed In Chase
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Person Leaps To Death From Luxury Jersey City Waterfront High-rise

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Mandalay
The Mandalay Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person jumped to their death from a Jersey City waterfront high-rise early Tuesday morning, reports say.

Police found the person lying on the ground with serious injuries after jumping an unknown level at 20 2nd St., around 4:35 a.m., initial reports say.

The building is listed online as The Mandalay, located on the waterfront. 

Authorities did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.