Person Leaps To Death From Luxury Jersey City Waterfront High-rise

A person jumped to their death from a Jersey City waterfront high-rise early Tuesday morning, reports say.

Police found the person lying on the ground with serious injuries after jumping an unknown level at 20 2nd St., around 4:35 a.m., initial reports say.

The building is listed online as The Mandalay, located on the waterfront.

Authorities did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.