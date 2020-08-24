Person Drowns In Boonton Reservoir

The body of a person who police say jumped into the Boonton Reservoir was recovered by dive teams and a state police chopper Sunday evening, reports say.

The person, who police say was suicidal, reportedly jumped into the water near Washington Street -- which runs over the water -- and Reservoir Drive around 7:15 p.m.

A search of the area by dive teams and a state police thermal imaging camera helped to locate and remove their body from the water near Knoll Road in Parsippany around 9:45 p.m., initial reports said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, reports said.

Parsippany police told Daily Voice they would not be releasing information due to privacy reasons.

The Boonton Reservoir is 700 acres, located between Boonton and Parsippany-Troy Hills.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

