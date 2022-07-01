Pennsylvania Woman Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was the second person in three days to be gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials.

The unnamed West Chester woman and her daughter came across the animal while returning to the car at the Yellowstone Lake trailhead — causing him to charge on Wednesday, June 29.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the encounter and was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

On May 30, a woman approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, and a man approached a bison near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser on June 28. Both people were subsequently attacked.

