Pennsylvania TikToker Stabs Disabled Sister To Death Day After Going Viral, DA Says

A Pennsylvania teen stabbed her disabled sister to death a day after one of her videos went viral on video sharing app TikTok, authorities and reports say.

Claire Miller, 14, was charged as an adult by the the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office with homicide after calling 911 around 1 a.m. Monday saying she had killed her sister.

Police arrived at her home where they found Miller in blood-stained pants, and her 19-year-old sister Helen Miller with a fatal stab wound to the neck, the New York Post reports.

Helen, who had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair, was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m.

Claire's TikTok account was apparently flagged for violating the app's community guidelines, which bans users who "promote or are engaged in violence," Business Insider reports.

The teen, of Manheim Township, had approximately 32,000 followers on the app before her account was removed.

Her last video had been posted Sunday and had amassed nearly 4.9 million views, Business Insider says.

