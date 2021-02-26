Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Three Kids
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pennsylvania TikToker Stabs Disabled Sister To Death Day After Going Viral, DA Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Claire Miller
Claire Miller Photo Credit: Lancaster County DA

A Pennsylvania teen stabbed her disabled sister to death a day after one of her videos went viral on video sharing app TikTok, authorities and reports say.

Claire Miller, 14, was charged as an adult by the the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office with homicide after calling 911 around 1 a.m. Monday saying she had killed her sister.

Police arrived at her home where they found Miller in blood-stained pants, and her 19-year-old sister Helen Miller with a fatal stab wound to the neck, the New York Post reports.

Helen, who had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair, was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m.

Claire's TikTok account was apparently flagged for violating the app's community guidelines, which bans users who "promote or are engaged in violence," Business Insider reports.

The teen, of Manheim Township, had approximately 32,000 followers on the app before her account was removed.

Her last video had been posted Sunday and had amassed nearly 4.9 million views, Business Insider says. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.