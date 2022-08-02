Peeping Tom Caught Looking Into Windows In Hunterdon County, Police Say

A peeping tom was caught and arrested for looking into strangers’ windows in Hunterdon County, police said.

Amner Ochoa-Cifuentes, 34, was seen peering into windows of at least one home on Pulaski Road in Readington around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, township police said.

Ochoa-Cifuentes, of Flemington, was taken into custody the following evening and charged with six counts of criminal trespass, police said.

Various social media posts were circulating to spread awareness of the peeping Tom prior to Ochoa-Cifuentes’ arrest.

"He has been watching women in their bathrooms and bedrooms," reads a post from Samantha Van.

"He has brazenly been seen at day and night time. What is to stop him from just keeping peeping on our wives and children?"

A full press release was forthcoming, police said.

