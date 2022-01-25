Contact Us
Peeping Tom, 22, Arrested In Hoboken: Police

Cecilia Levine
10th and Garden
10th and Garden Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man was arrested after peering through a first-floor apartment in Hoboken Monday, authorities said.

The resident of a ground floor apartment at 10th and Garden Street provided a description of the suspect, later identified as Adam Papenhausen, around 11:45 Jan. 24, Hoboken police said.

Papenhausen was tracked down by officers and charged with Invasion of Privacy, Peering, and Hindering. His charges were placed on a summons with a superior court date of Feb. 8.

Records show Papenhausen is a Stevens Institute of Technology student with roots in Maywood.

It was not clear if Papenhausen knew the alleged victim.

