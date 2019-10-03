Pedestrian Struck Outside Bergen Courthouse

A pedestrian was hospitalized for examination after being hit by a car outside the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.

The 57-year-old victim stepped off the curb on Hudson Street when she was bumped by a Honda Civic driven by a 27-year-old man, according to an accident report prepared by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

No summonses were immediately issued following Wednesday's 10:40 a.m. incident.

