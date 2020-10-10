Pedestrian Struck, Killed Trying To Cross Route 17

UPDATE: A gruesome scene had some responders looking on in shock after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday on Route 17 in Paramus.

The victim was a homeless man who regularly stopped in at a gas station convenience store on the highway's northbound side looking for food, authorities said.

He tried to cross the highway after leaving the station when he was struck and thrown onto the southbound side shortly before 6 a.m.

Other vehicles then struck him on that side, they said.

All of the drivers pulled over and remained at the scene, authorities said.

The northbound highway was closed at Ridgewood Avenue and eventually reopened at 12:15 p.m.

The southbound side was reopened at Paramus Road at 12:40 p.m.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Paramus police at the scene, as did the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

It was a gruesome scene. Boyd A. Loving

