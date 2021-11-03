Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 46 In Morris County

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 46 in Morris County Wednesday night.

The victim was hit near 690 Rt. 46 in Parsippany-Troy Hills around 7:40 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

A prosecutor’s office spokesperson was unable to confirm any details citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.