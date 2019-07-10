Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Ridgefield

Fatal accident investigators confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night at a busy Ridgefield intersection.

The victim was struck around 7 p.m. on Route 5 at Maple Avenue, they told Daily Voice.

Ridgefield police and EMS also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Further information was temporarily being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

