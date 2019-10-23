Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
The woman was struck in front of Hallak Cleaners on Johnson Avenue near Zabriskie Street in Hackensack around 6:45 a.m., responders said.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in Hackensack early Wednesday.

The 70-something woman was struck in front of Hallak Cleaners on Johnson Avenue near Zabriskie Street around 6:45 a.m., responders said.

The 25-year-old male driver of the GMC SUV remained at the scene, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined city police there. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Next-of-kin notifications were still being made.

