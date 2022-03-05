Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Two Cars On Route 1&9: Prosecutor

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A pedestrian was struck and killed by two cars on Routes 1&9 in Jersey City Monday, May 2, authorities said.

The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was struck by an SUV that traveling north around 9:50 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. 

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, and then the victim was struck by a second vehicle, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. The Jersey City Police Department is actively investigating with the assistance of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit.

