Pedestrian Struck In Ridgefield Remains Critical

A Ridgefield woman remained on life support Monday after being struck crossing the street near the supermarket where she worked, authorities said.

A Dodge Ram was turning left from Shaler Boulevard onto Banta Place when it struck the 40-something mother of two in the crosswalk early Saturday afternoon, they said.

The driver, who's in his mid 20s, said he didn't see the victim, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

