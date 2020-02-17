Pedestrian Struck In Ridgefield Dies

A Ridgefield woman who was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street near the supermarket where she worked died Monday, authorities confirmed.

A Dodge Ram was turning left from northbound Shaler Boulevard onto westbound Banta Place when it struck the mother of two in the crosswalk early Saturday afternoon, they said.

The driver, who is in his mid 20s, said he didn't see the victim.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. Monday, a day before her 40th birthday, a family source said.

An investigation was continuing.

